Salamanca, community partners and Fresh Direct to host food giveaway on Friday

Amid COVID-19 struggles, South Bronx councilman Raphael Salamanca, Jr. will be partnering with Community Board 2, the NYPD’s 41st Precinct and Port Morris based Fresh Direct food delivery service to host a food giveaway tomorrow on the Longwood and Hunts Point border.

The free distribution will be by St. Athanasius Church and Tiffany Plaza at 878 Tiffany St starting at 11 a.m., according to Salamanca’s office.

Those that come will be given an entire box of food, but are limited to only one per household.

The food drive will go while supplies last, contact Salamanca’s office at 718-402-6130 for additional details on the giveaway.

Last week, Salamanca Fresh Direct and other members of the community participated in a similar food drive.

