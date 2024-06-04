CM Salamanca hosts annual Noche Borinqueña celebration

Bronx community members danced together at the third annual Noche Borinqueña celebration on Thursday, May 31, 2024.

Council Member Rafael Salamanca, Jr. and community leader Freddy Perez, Jr., co-hosted the third annual Noche Borinqueña celebration in honor of Puerto Rican culture in the Bronx on Thursday, May 31, at Maestros Caterers.

The event honored Maria Febus, Daisy Rodriguez, Diana Reyes, and Luis Eladio Torres for their exemplary contributions to the Bronx community.

“The purpose of Noche Borinqueña is to celebrate Puerto Rican culture and heritage in the Bronx,” Salamanca said. “Part of this celebration is highlighting New Yorkers of Puerto Rican heritage who have contributed above and beyond to our borough. This year’s honorees are exemplary leaders in their fields and serve as inspirations to the greater Puerto Rican diaspora in our City.”

The program featured an invocation delivered by Bishop Fernand Rodriguez, as well as performances of the U.S. national anthem by Diana Arroya, the Puerto Rican national anthem by Sarita Sanabria, and special remarks delivered by New York City Council Majority Leader Amanda Farias.

