CM Salamanca presents $175K check to P.S. 75 for new hydroponic lab

New York City Council Member Rafael Salamanca Jr. presented a $175,000 check to P.S. 75: The School of Research and Discovery for the school’s new hydroponic lab on Thursday, March 27.

Salamanca was joined at the presentation by fifth-grade students, school teachers and faculty, and members of NY Sun Works, a nonprofit that builds state-of-the-art hydroponic classrooms, including this new one. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was then held to mark the official opening of the classroom.

P.S. 75’s new hydroponic lab will offer students access to fresh, nutritious food while educating them about the critical links between farming and climate change. The lab emphasizes a robust STEM curriculum, empowering students to explore and understand these important connections.

Since his election to the City Council in 2016, Salamanca has overseen the allocation of more than $30.5 million in capital funding to schools in the South Bronx. These investments have helped ensure that South Bronx students have access to resources comparable to those of their peers throughout New York City.

Salamanca expressed excitement about joining P.S. 75’s fifth-grade class for the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Calling himself “a big supporter of the invaluable lessons that hydroponic classrooms can bestow upon children,” Salamanca emphasized that establishing these labs in schools throughout the borough has been a key priority.

“As someone who was born and raised in the South Bronx and grew up in these schools, I take these needs personally,” Salamanca said, highlighting his commitment through the allocation of over $30.5 million in capital funding to educational institutions in his district. He noted that the “$175,000 provided to P.S. 75” has enabled students to experience this innovative approach to learning about sustainability and science. Salamanca also thanked Sun Works for its partnership in bringing these classrooms to Bronx youth and expressed enthusiasm about future collaboration.

Of the $30.5 million that Salamanca has allocated, $1,972,000 has gone to P.S. 75. These allocations include $60,000 towards a smart classroom in the 2017 fiscal year, $45,000 towards another smart classroom and tech upgrades in the 2018 fiscal year, $750,000 for a split-system air-conditioner in the 2019 fiscal year, $150,000 for tech upgrades in the 2020 fiscal year, $500,000 for upgrades and renovations to the playground in the 2021 fiscal year and another $292,000 for the shortfall of that project in the 2023 fiscal year, along with the aforementioned $175,000 allocation for the hydroponic lab in the 2024 fiscal year.