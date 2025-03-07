Former Bronx BP Ruben Diaz Jr. backs Cuomo for NYC mayor, dealing blow to Adams

Former Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. endorsed ex-Governor Andrew Cuomo on Thursday for NYC Mayor. He made the announcement at an event held by Teamsters Local 237.

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A big name in the Bronx political world is backing former Gov. Andrew Cuomo for NYC Mayor—a blow to incumbent Mayor Eric Adams

Former Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. endorsed Cuomo Thursday at a press conference, marking a departure from the longtime Bronx politician’s support for Adams. He made the endorsement along with the Teamsters union.

“At this point in time New York City needs a steady hand,” Diaz Jr., while at the Teamsters’ Local 237 Manhattan office. “Someone who is a strong leader that can deal with the issues we face in our own homes, in our streets, in our city and even nationally.”

Diaz joins U.S. Rep. Ritchie Torres, who is reportedly weighing a run for Governor, as one of two leading political figures from the Bronx to endorse Cuomo. Torres threw his support behind Cuomo in February, before the former governor even officially launched his campaign.

The Adams campaign, which has been plagued by legal troubles, and more recently by accusations of a quid pro quo deal with President Donald Trump, secured Diaz Jr.’s endorsement in the 2021 Mayoral race. Many credited Diaz Jr. for delivering Adams the support of Latino voters because of his decades of public service in the Bronx.

Diaz Jr. said Thursday that he is “wholeheartedly, 100% endorsing” Cuomo, and did not mention Adams at all.

Diaz Jr.’s language, while making the announcement Thursday, echoed that of the ex-governor’s, who described an “out of control” city in crisis when he officially announced March 1.

The former Borough President said Cuomo would be good for the Bronx, highlighting Bronx infrastructure projects that Cuomo started such as the Reconstruction at Bruckner-Sheridan Interchange in the South Bronx and the Metro-North Penn Station Access Project.,

Diaz Jr. added that the ex-governor was a supporter of the Hip Hop Museum, granting nearly $4 million dollars to the project from the state’s economic investment fund, Empire State Development.

Cuomo resigned from office in 2021 stemming from multiple sexual misconduct allegations. His administration also faced criticism for its handling of nursing homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most Bronx elected officials have not publicly endorsed a candidate for mayor, although in the 2021 Mayoral election Council Member Diana Ayala (D-8), Council Member Oswald Feliz (D-15), Council Member Kevin Riley (D-12) and Council Member Rafael Salamanca Jr. (D-17) all threw their support behind Mayor Adams.

This year, a handful of Bronx leaders have called on Mayor Adams to step down amid the federal corruption investigation and indictment including Feliz, Assembly Member Karines Reyes (AD-87), State Senator Gustavo Rivera (SD-33), and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez.