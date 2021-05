Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The leadership at Triboro Center on Teller Avenue spent Mother’s Day honoring moms and “to be” moms by passing out roses to both staff and residents.

Everyone was touched by receiving their rose, especially resident Doris Latch and Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) Carla Reece.

“Moms are in everyone’s heart,” said Recreation Director Rose Ferreira. “I was part of the team giving out roses and you can see almost everyone smile with tears of love in their eyes.”