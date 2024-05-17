Letter to the Editor | An update regarding NYPD shooting range at Rodman’s Neck

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

In recent months, there have been some small but significant changes to the proposal to renovate the NYPD Shooting Range at Rodman’s Neck. These changes will affect the scope and timeline of the proposed $300 million project that is slated to (finally) start next year, according to statements provided by the New York City Department of Design and Construction that were provided to the 45th Precinct Community Council. (Full disclosure: the writer is a board member of that Community Council.)

In October 2023, New York City informed key stakeholders that the project had been incorporated into a Construction Management/Build (CM) Program. The CM Program should allow the city to select a contractor based on the quality of their work instead of the cheapest bid. Additionally, DDC officials believe having one firm handle both jobs will shorten construction time and allow the selected firm to undertake construction while the range is still in operation. Unfortunately, plans for temporary baffling during the construction period are no longer being included in this project. It also means another delay in the start of construction from the fall of 2024 to 2025.

In terms of the construction itself, details have remained largely constant. Two of the seven active shooting ranges will be eliminated by constructing a garage for the Bomb Squad. Four of the remaining five ranges will be moved indoors, with a long-distance range for rifle shooting remaining outdoors. Questions about the potential of baffling this outdoor range have yet to be answered by DDC and NYPD leadership. A DDC Outreach Coordinator did, however, provide the following information: “Current worst noise level recording at City Island is 72 dba (sound decibels). Targeted level emanating from [the] indoor range is 0-5 dba.” As of right now, there are no plans to deal with the Bomb Squad detonation area.

A request for proposals (RFP) is to go out this summer, with the winning bid to be selected sometime in the fall or winter. The 45th Precinct Community Council will then call for a meeting of its Rodman’s Neck Monitoring Committee to update the Council and the public at large about any changes to the construction and next steps. Those who wish to be included in the committee’s mailing list can contact 45thpctcouncil@gmail.com.