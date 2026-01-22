Nonprofit Roads to Success kicks off 25th anniversary celebration on MLK Day

A staff member from Roads to Success volunteering at Part of the Solution in the Bronx on MLK Day.

The nonprofit Roads to Success celebrated 25 years of empowering youths and strengthening communities on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Roads to Success reflects Dr. King’s spirit and legacy through its leadership rooted in compassion, action and helping others. The organization is committed to championing children and young adults across New York City, including inspiring and empowering them to take control of their futures by giving them access to equitable paths to success.

As part of the nonprofit’s 25th anniversary celebration, Roads to Success participated in a Martin Luther King Jr. Day service project at Part of the Solution, located at 2759 Webster Ave. in the Bronx. Staff members from Roads to Success prepared and served healthy meals to community members facing food insecurity.

In addition to assisting Part of the Solution, Roads to Success also helped create food pantry bags for families in need at the Campaign Against Hunger in Brooklyn.

Roads to Success CEO Sheila Duke was recognized by the New York Knicks that day at Madison Square Garden with the Sweetwater Clifton “City Spirit” Award, named in honor of the first African American Knicks player, Nat “Sweetwater” Clifton.

This award honored Duke for the significant impact she and Roads to Success have had on the lives of others through consistent dedication to the community. The Knicks also donated $10,000 to Roads to Success.

“Dr. King called on all of us to answer the ‘fierce urgency of now.’ At Roads to Success, that call has guided our work for 25 years,” Duke said.

“Every program delivered, every relationship built and every young person supported is an act of hope and a step toward a more just and equitable future. There is no better day to launch our anniversary year than one rooted in service, purpose and the belief that together we can create lasting change.”

Roads to Success has programs all across New York City, including at over 30 schools serving more than 8,000 students from Pre-K to 12th grade, as well as young adults.

The organization takes a comprehensive approach that encompasses academic support, social-emotional learning, workforce skill development, financial literacy, wellness and post-secondary orientation.