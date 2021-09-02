Ridgewood Savings Bank to keep open Sedgwick Avenue Branch

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

After rumors that the Ridgewood Savings Bank on Sedgwick Avenue would shutter in October, the bank announced Wednesday that the branch will remain open. “We are very pleased to make this announcement,” said Leonard Stekol, Ridgewood Savings Bank chairman, president and CEO. “It’s truly exciting to remain a part of this great community and to continue to provide the award-winning banking services and community programming to which our customers are accustomed.” In addition to being in contact with New York State Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz’s office over the past several weeks, the bank has worked closely with numerous other partners including the state Department of Financial Services, University Neighborhood Housing Program, Van Cortlandt Jewish Center, Community Board 8, Association for Neighborhood and Housing Development, and the Bronx Borough President’s office to pursue a Banking Development District (BDD) Program designation to help Ridgewood Savings Bank continue to serve the financial needs of the community from its Sedgwick Avenue branch location.

“It is an incredible benefit to our community in the Bronx that Ridgewood Savings Bank has been able to keep open the branch on Sedgwick Avenue,” Dinowitz said. “This particular neighborhood has a dearth of accessible banks to serve local residents and businesses, and I am very pleased that people will not have to travel extensive distances over significant elevation changes in order to access their money. Thank you to the leadership team at Ridgewood Savings Bank for being responsive to our community concerns, and let this be an example for all banks that want to understand how to be good community partners to Bronxites.”

To better serve community banking needs, Ridgewood Savings Bank had earlier notified branch customers that a new state-of-the-art branch, located at 320 E. 204th St. in the Norwood section, will open in August. Like the Sedgewick Avenue branch, the new Norwood branch will offer all of the banking services, products and community based programming, along with the same trusted and friendly personnel customers have come to know so well. Existing customers don’t have to worry about taking any action on their accounts at Sedgwick.