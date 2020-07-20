Renderings revealed for fancy high rise coming to Charlotte Gardens in the Bronx

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Architect Node Architecture, Engineering, Consulting P.C. recently unveiled renderings for a seven-story high rise being designed for Charlotte Gardens.

This multi-residential building, located at 1525-1527 Bryant Ave., is blocks from Crotona Park and the Bronx Zoo.

This singular building is actually comprised of two, which are connected by a firewall. Each seven-story “building” consists of over 12,200 square feet and 12 residential units with 519 square feet for each unit.

A rendering of the high rise. Courtesy of Node Architecture, Engineering, Consulting P.C.

The building will have an insulated steel structure with solar panels and continuous solar panel structure above the roof.

There will be communal laundry, outdoor balconies and a recreational area on the cellar level that connects to a rear yard, while an open terrace is added on the seventh floor with recreational cooking amenities.

Bryant Avenue is part of the Bronx’s Bike Paths, Bike Lanes & Greenways, so there will be ample indoor and outdoor bike storage for residents.