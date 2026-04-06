Registrations now open for Bronx Chamber of Commerce’s 2026 golf tournament — last before Bally’s development

The Bronx Chamber of Commerce is now accepting registrations, foursomes and sponsorships for its 2026 Joseph P. Kelleher Memorial Golf Tournament, scheduled to take place on Tuesday, June 16, at Bally’s Golf Links at Ferry Point.

This annual event brings together over 200 business leaders, developers, community stakeholders and decision-makers from across the borough and beyond for a day of golfing and networking. Participants will have the unique opportunity to build relationships, strengthen partnerships and connect with leaders from across the region.

With construction being planned to begin soon on Bally’s planned casino development, this year’s tournament may be the last one at Bally’s Golf Links for a few years. As a result, this tournament brings more significance, giving participants a chance to take part in a longstanding Chamber tradition at a pivotal moment for the site and the borough.

“The Joseph P. Kelleher Memorial Golf Tournament is one of the Bronx Chamber’s most important annual traditions because it brings together the relationships that help drive business growth, investment and long-term partnership across our borough,” Bronx Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Sorin said.

“This year’s event will be especially meaningful as we gather once again at Bally’s Golf Links for what may be the final opportunity for several years to enjoy this extraordinary course while honoring Joe Kelleher’s legacy and the strength of the Bronx business community.”

This tournament pays tribute to the late Joseph P. Kelleher, who left a lasting mark on the Bronx as a business leader committed to local businesses in the borough. He served as the Chairman of the Bronx Chamber of Commerce for 18 years. During that time, he was widely regarded for his leadership, mentorship and dedication to advancing economic opportunity in the Bronx.

“This tournament has long been a special opportunity for business leaders to come together, build connections and support the Bronx business community,” said Greg Gonzalez of Manhattan Parking Group, longtime chair of the event committee and a member of the Bronx Chamber Board of Directors.

“Each year, it also gives us a chance to honor Joe Kelleher’s legacy and the lasting impact he had on the Chamber and the borough.”

Registration options include individual golfer tickets for $675 for Bronx Chamber members and $750 for prospective members, foursomes for $2,700 for Bronx Chamber members and $3,000 for prospective members and a networking cocktail hour and dinner for $200 for members and $275 for prospective members. The deadline to submit registrations for the event is May 31.

The Joseph P. Kelleher Memorial Golf Tournament will begin with registration, breakfast and warm-up at 7 a.m. before an 8 a.m. shotgun start. A cocktail hour and dinner reception at 6 p.m. will conclude the event.

Sponsorship opportunities range from $450 to $20,000 and include hole sponsorships and premier event packages that provide high pre- and post-event visibility and significant event-day branding. These sponsorship opportunities can be tied to beverage carts, golf balls, awards, the putting green, the driving range, cocktail hour, meals and visibility before and after the tournament.

Those interested in sponsorship opportunities, foursomes or tickets can go to bronxchamber.org.