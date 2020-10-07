Realtor associations announce merger and new offices on Williamsbridge Road

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors (HGAR) hosted a press conference last week announcing its merger with the Bronx-Manhattan North Association of Realtors (BMNAR).

HGAR will now have a total of nearly 1,500 members in the Bronx.

As a result of the merger, the Bronx Chapter of HGAR has been created and will initially operate out of the former BMNAR offices on Williamsbridge Road. As members of HGAR, all Bronx realtors will now have access to OneKey™ MLS, the first regional MLS in the New York metro area that was created by HGAR and the Long Island Board of Realtors.

“Quite frankly, I do not view this as a merger,” said Richard Haggerty, CEO of HGAR and president of OneKey™ MLS. “I view this as a partnership between two vibrant organizations.”

The Castle Hill YMCA at 2 Castle Hill Ave., hosted the event on Sept. 30. In addition to Haggerty, those in attendance included Eliezer Rodriguez, director, advocacy, commercial and legislative issues for Bronx and Manhattan, HGAR; Gail Fattizzi, president, HGAR; Vincent Buccieri, BMNAR’s 2020 president and new Bronx regional director, HGAR board of directors; Councilmen Fernando Cabrera and Mark Gjonaj; a representative for Congressman Adriano Espaillat; Marlene Cintron, president, Bronx Overall Economic Development Corp.; Lisa Sorin, CEO, Bronx Chamber of Commerce; William Rivera, district manager, Community Board 9 and Sharlene Brown, executive director, Castle Hill YMCA.

Rodriguez, who was recently recognized as one of the Kings of the Bronx by Schneps Media, said that this merger is an historic event.

“Richard Haggerty and I have been talking about a merger for quite a while,” he said at the event. “This merger is in the best interest of the Bronx and the Hudson Valley.”

Gjonaj, who is not just an elected official, also serves as a real estate broker, real estate agent and former BMAR member. The councilman voiced his support for this merger.

“I have never been more found with the opportunities of this merger and Richard I thank you for seeing the opportunities that this borough will not only offer you and your members, but the opportunities that this borough will be able to benefit from your members,” Gjonaj said. “This merger is an exciting time in probably the most challenging of times.”