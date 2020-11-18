R.A.I.N. deploys newest mobile food delivery vehicle amidst COVID-19

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

In a continuing effort to combat food insecurity during COVID-19, a Bronx-based organization announced the addition of a new mobile food delivery vehicle.

On Nov. 9, R.A.I.N. (Regional Aid for Interim Needs, Inc.) deployed its newest Cucina Dolores Mobile Food Kitchen, which will help the multi-social service agency deliver meals to the most vulnerable in the borough.

According to the agency, the mobile food kitchen, funded in part by The Bob & Dolores Hope Foundation, will aid in distributing 500 meals to the elderly, adults and families in the south and northeast Bronx. Many of those receiving deliveries are from low-income backgrounds and have coexisting conditions that put them at risk during the pandemic.

Established in 1964, R.A.I.N. serves over 4,000 clients across 13 centers, 12 of which are located in the Bronx. In addition to the mobile food kitchen, the agency provides a “Continuum of Care” which includes services for seniors, those with disabilities and other vulnerable populations.

The Cucina Dolores Mobile Food Kitchen will deliver food from Monday to Friday. For more information about this program, call 718-231-7246. Those interested in making donations to the program can text CUCINA to 41444 or can visit raininc.org/continuum-of-care/cucina-dolores.