The Pinnacle Multicare Nursing and Rehabilitation Center’s staff took several measures to ensure the safety of residents during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Five years after COVID‑19 swept through New York, one Bronx nursing center is marking the anniversary by honoring the staff who stood on the frontlines during the earliest, most uncertain days of the pandemic.

At Pinnacle MultiCare Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, which reported one of the lowest COVID‑19 death totals among New York nursing homes, staff who cared for residents during the crisis are being recognized by the center and community leaders for their courage and dedication.

Leaders and staff gathered to reflect on the countless moments of worry and the small victories that helped Pinnacle navigate one of the most dangerous periods in recent memory. The anniversary serves as a chance to celebrate the human resilience that kept residents safe.

Nursing homes faced a perfect storm during the pandemic: shared rooms and common spaces made isolation practically impossible, leaving residents extremely vulnerable.

Nationwide, long-term care institutions accounted for roughly four in every ten COVID‑19 deaths, though residents represented just a fraction of the overall population.

In New York, the toll varied widely from home to home, yet Pinnacle’s numbers remained comparatively low.

A 2021 report by the New York State Attorney General found that homes with lower staffing levels tended to have higher fatality rates, highlighting how resources and attention directly impacted outcomes.

Pinnacle’s outcome was not an outlier within its own network. Two other facilities operated by the same leadership also experienced low fatality rates during the height of the pandemic. Eastchester Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, a 200-bed facility, recorded two COVID-19 deaths. Brookhaven Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, with 298 beds, reported one.

Pinnacle itself, one of the larger centers at 480 beds, also reported two deaths. These outcomes weren’t random. They reflect decisions made early, staff who stayed, and a clear focus on keeping residents safe.

Pinnacle’s staff credits early safety measures with keeping fatalities low. They also had to adapt almost daily to new guidelines, all while supporting residents who couldn’t see their families for months.

“Every day, we faced uncertainty,” said one nurse. “But we couldn’t let fear take over. We had people depending on us.”

The human stakes were real. Staff reflect on the moments that kept them going: a resident’s smile during a video call, the relief of a negative test result, and the teamwork that made long days manageable. Pinnacle CEO Matthew Varghese emphasized these daily acts of courage.

“The staff made constant decisions under pressure that kept residents safe,” he said. “It wasn’t easy, and it mattered every day.”

Current U.S. ambassador‑designate Benjamin Landa, who built his career in eldercare and has been nominated to serve as U.S. Ambassador to Hungary, echoed the sentiment.

“What we saw in those early days was determination, compassion and grit,” Landa said.

“The people who showed up each day didn’t ask for praise. They simply did what had to be done to protect the most vulnerable. Their dedication saved lives and gave families hope in moments of unimaginable stress.”

Five years later, many pandemic-era practices remain. Infection control is stricter, staff are quicker to isolate symptoms and daily routines reflect lessons learned.

Pinnacle’s record is a reminder that in high-stakes situations, numbers and statistics only tell part of the story.

The people on the ground, with their care, commitment and humanity, make all the difference. Their courage continues to inspire new generations of caregivers across the Bronx and beyond.