A Queens man faces murder charges after he was arrested last week for killing Alfred Johnson of the Bronx last month.

Authorities say that on Oct. 7, Destin Black, 166-18 South Conduit Ave., in Queens, shot 42-year-old Alfred Johnson, of Seward Avenue, in the chest. EMS rushed Johnson to Lincoln Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Black, 21, was charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a loaded firearm.