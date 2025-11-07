Photos: Pugsley Preparatory Academy hosts Diwali celebration

Several Pugsley Preparatory Academy students and their families took part in a special Diwali celebration held by the school, in partnership with the Bharati Foundation and Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson’s office.

Pugsley Preparatory Academy partnered with the Bharati Foundation and the Bronx Borough President’s Office to host its first-ever Diwali celebration on Saturday, Oct. 25, at the school, located at 1111 Pugsley Ave. in the Bronx.

This celebration of the Festival of Lights delivered community, culture and joy to the students and families in attendance.

“Diwali teaches us that light always rises above darkness,” Bharati Foundation Founder Bharati Sukul Kemraj said. “Sharing my culture with students and families reminds us that when we celebrate each other, we strengthen our community — one light at a time.”

The celebration kicked off with drumming from the Keeping it Classic Tassa Group. There was plenty of Indian and Caribbean food and music. Students from Pugsley Preparatory Academy joined sisters Anjali, Karishma and Rani Latchman in Bollywood dance performances. Additionally, there were poetry readings by Helena Rampersaud and a book reading by award-winning picture book author Jyoti Rajan Gopal.

Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson and the Bharati Foundation, which works to connect culture, education and resources to families, recognized outstanding local leaders at the event for the impact, service and commitment to the Bronx they have displayed.

Honorees included Mohanlall T. Teloki, who received the Campus Impact and Leadership Award, Police Officer Chandrapaul Temal, who was given the Distinguished Service Award, Rajeev “Richie” Lekhram, PA-C, who got the Health and Heritage Award, Chantal Alison-Konteh, who was honored with the Women of Impact Award, and Dr. Shivani Agarwal, MD, MPH, who was given the Excellence in Health and Research Award. Awardees were also presented with a Citation of Honor by Gibson.

The Diwali celebration at Pugsley Preparatory Academy highlighted the power of partnerships between schools, nonprofits and community leaders when it comes to fostering cultural pride and unity within a community.