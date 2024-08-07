PSA7 Community Council Board, Moor Houses Resident Council Board host National Night Out

A group photo with Community Council President, Barabara Holmes; Moore House Resident Association members; Bronx Borough President, Vanessa Gibson holding a Proclamation recognizing August 6 as National Night Out; PSA7 Commanding Officer Kwo; Council Member Rafael Salamanca; and Dana Elden, St. Mary’s Park Houses Resident Council.

The Police Service Area 7 (PSA7) Community Council Board and Moore Houses Resident Council Board presented NNO(National Night Out) on Aug. 6. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign, held on the first Tuesday of every August, that promotes police community partnerships.

Community members enjoyed food, drinks, giveaways, a game truck,and a rock wall. There were many tables at this event giving away essential items, and treats, as well as letting community members know of the services they offer.

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson was also present with Council Member Rafael Salamanca Jr. and other local officials. Gibson came with a proclamation recognizing Aug. 6 as National Night Out.

