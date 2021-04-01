Preston student awarded full scholarship to Mt. Saint Vincent

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Preston High School senior Thea Tinawin had Mount Saint Vincent as her top choice for college and last week that dream became a reality.

On March 26, Tinawin of Morris Park, was awarded a full ride to Mount Saint Vincent after winning the Corazon C. Aquino Scholarship, which is given to high-achieving incoming first-year students of Filipino descent.

She will now be the first person in her family to attend college. Tinawin, who visited the school before the pandemic, liked its large Filipino culture and plans to major in theater.

“It felt really great,” she said to the Bronx Times. “As a student who worked really hard in middle school and high school and all that hard work paid off in one single moment.”