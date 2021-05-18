Preston High School: Moving Forward Together

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

On May 3, Preston High School welcomed back student cohorts Team Dignity and Team Honor for daily, combined in-person classes. The administrative team has worked diligently to methodically assess mitigation methods to maintain a healthy school environment.

The decision to combine Team Dignity and Team Honor was based on feedback from several of families and faculty. Currently, each attending cohort class size averages between five to seven students per day. Combining the cohorts will result in an average class size of 15 students.

The students will continue to wear masks and adhere to the CDC recommended social distancing guidelines. Sanitizing protocols will remain a priority as the school continues to welcome back its students.