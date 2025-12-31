Co-op City

Photos: 29th annual Pre-Kwanzaa celebration held by Coalition of African American Churches and Community Organizations of Co-op City, Inc.

The Coalition of African American Churches and Community Organizations of Co-op City, Inc., partnered with Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson (second from left) to host a Pre-Kwanzaa celebration.
Photo by Jewel Webber

The Coalition of African American Churches and Community Organizations of Co-op City, Inc., held its 29th annual Pre-Kwanzaa celebration ahead of the holiday on Saturday, Dec. 20, at the Bartow Community Center, located at 2049 Bartow Ave. in Co-Op City.

The event, held in partnership with the Office of Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson, featured vendors, games, a Karamu feast and other entertainment. There was also a Griot ceremony, featuring live performances, poetry readings and more.

(Left to right) Rep. George Latimer, Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson and Assemblymember Michael Benedetto were each at the Pre-Kwanzaa celebration. Photo by Jewel Webber

A live performance of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” also known as the Black National Anthem, was done by the Latrell Antonetty Band.

There were several individuals recognized at the event for their wisdom, cultural leadership and community involvement. Honorees included Helen G. Atkins, Kenneth Nelson, Taiwo Ifesanya and Kaba Hiawatha Kamene.

(Left to right) Coalition of African American Churches and Community Organizations of Co-op City, Inc., Secretary Elder Francine Reva Jones, honoree Helen G. Atkins, Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson and Coalition of African American Churches and Community Organizations of Co-op City, Inc., President Adeyemi LaCrown Oloruntoba. Photo by Jewel Webber
Honoree Kenneth Nelson (seventh from left) shows off his award. Photo by Jewel Webber
(Left to right) Riverbay Corporation Executive General Manager Marvin L. Walton, Adeyemi LaCrown Oloruntoba, Honoree Taiwo Ifesanya, Elder Francine Reva Jones and Vanessa L. Gibson. Photo by Jewel Webber
Kaba Hiawatha Kamene (middle) shows off his award. Photo by Jewel Webber

Coalition of African American Churches and Community Organizations of Co-op City, Inc., President Adeyemi LaCrown Oloruntoba, who emceed the event, was surprised with a Scientology Volunteer Minister Certificate of Recognition at the conclusion of the Pre-Kwanzaa celebration.

