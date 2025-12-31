Photos: 29th annual Pre-Kwanzaa celebration held by Coalition of African American Churches and Community Organizations of Co-op City, Inc.

The Coalition of African American Churches and Community Organizations of Co-op City, Inc., partnered with Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson (second from left) to host a Pre-Kwanzaa celebration.

The Coalition of African American Churches and Community Organizations of Co-op City, Inc., held its 29th annual Pre-Kwanzaa celebration ahead of the holiday on Saturday, Dec. 20, at the Bartow Community Center, located at 2049 Bartow Ave. in Co-Op City.

The event, held in partnership with the Office of Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson, featured vendors, games, a Karamu feast and other entertainment. There was also a Griot ceremony, featuring live performances, poetry readings and more.

A live performance of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” also known as the Black National Anthem, was done by the Latrell Antonetty Band.

There were several individuals recognized at the event for their wisdom, cultural leadership and community involvement. Honorees included Helen G. Atkins, Kenneth Nelson, Taiwo Ifesanya and Kaba Hiawatha Kamene.

Coalition of African American Churches and Community Organizations of Co-op City, Inc., President Adeyemi LaCrown Oloruntoba, who emceed the event, was surprised with a Scientology Volunteer Minister Certificate of Recognition at the conclusion of the Pre-Kwanzaa celebration.