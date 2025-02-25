Powerball third-prize-winning ticket worth $50K sold in the Bronx

A lucky Powerball player in the Bronx has a reason to celebrate after purchasing a third-prize-winning ticket worth $50,000 for the Feb. 24 drawing, according to the New York Lottery.

The winning ticket was sold at Keilly Wine & Liquor, located at 2451 University Ave. in the Bronx. Another third-prize-winning ticket was sold in Brooklyn at L&E Grocery at 127 Albany Ave. Each ticket matched four numbers and the Powerball, earning the $50,000 prize.

The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of 1 to 69, with the red Power Ball drawn separately from a field of 1 to 26. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. and are televised live.

The New York Lottery, the largest and most profitable lottery in North America, contributed $3.8 billion in fiscal year 2023-24 to support public schools across the state.

New Yorkers who may be struggling with gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can find support by visiting NYProblemGamblingHelp.org, calling the confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369), or texting HOPENY (467369) for assistance.