Police seek two suspects in brutal attack of 82-year-old woman in the Bronx

Police are looking for two suspects, pictured, who allegedly assaulted an 82-year-old woman in the Bronx last week

Police are looking for two suspects who allegedly slammed an 82-year-old woman to the ground in the Bronx last week before stomping on her multiple times.

The suspects allegedly approached the elderly woman who was walking in the Williamsbridge section of the Bronx at around 7:05 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 2. The duo then punched the woman multiple times while in the vicinity of E 212 Street and White Plains Road before throwing her to the ground and stomping on her, police said.

The suspects then fled on foot on E 212 Street toward Holland Avenue. EMS transported the woman to NYC Health and Hospitals/Jacobi in stable condition.

Police describe the first suspect as a man with a medium build and dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a white polo shirt, blue shorts, and grey and black sneakers.

According to police, the second suspect is a female with a medium build and medium complexion. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black shorts, white sneakers, and a black cross-body bag.

Police have released photos of the suspects.

Anyone with information regarding this attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on X @NYPDTips