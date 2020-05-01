Police searching for Concourse burglary suspect

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is looking for a man that broke into a Concourse Village apartment two Fridays ago in the 44th Precinct.

Police recently reported that an unidentified man forced open a secured door to an apartment on E. 167th Street and Gerard Avenue where he then stole approximately $2,000 from a 44-year-old woman’s home prior to fleeing on foot to parts unknown at around 10:30 a.m.

This footage of the suspect was released by the NYPD:

The individual being sought is described as a male 30-40 years of age.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips.

All calls and messages are strictly confidential.