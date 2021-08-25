Police & Fire

Police looking for suspect who shot man in front of Foodtown

By
0
comments
Posted on
The suspect who shot a man in the back outside of Foodtown Friday.
Courtesy of Getty

A man was shot in the back Friday outside of Foodtown near Yankee Stadium.

Police say that on Aug. 20, at 1:15 a.m., a man shot a 35-year-old man in the back outside of Foodtown at 885 Gerard Ave. The shooter fled the scene on foot.

The victim was transported in stable condition to NYC Health + Hospitals/ Lincoln.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

About the Author

Jason Cohen

Jason Cohen is a reporter for The Bronx Times. Originally from New Jersey, he moved to the Bronx five years ago. Jason has been a reporter for about 14 years and loves what he does. In particular, he enjoys covering meetings, events, writing features and informing the pubic about news. He also has a passion for sports and anything with controversy, and his other interests include watching movies and going to the beach. When he isn't reporting or writing, Jason spends his weekends working at a bagel shop. And, yes, he's also a Mets fan. So, "Sorry Bronxites."

Partner with us to support local news

Learn More

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC