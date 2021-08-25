Police looking for suspect who shot man in front of Foodtown

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A man was shot in the back Friday outside of Foodtown near Yankee Stadium.

Police say that on Aug. 20, at 1:15 a.m., a man shot a 35-year-old man in the back outside of Foodtown at 885 Gerard Ave. The shooter fled the scene on foot.

The victim was transported in stable condition to NYC Health + Hospitals/ Lincoln.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers. nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.