Police looking for suspect in fatal stabbing in University Heights

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police are looking for a suspect involved in the stabbing death of a 28-year-old male in the University Heights section on Friday.

According to police, at 5:30 pm on Friday, Sep. 10, Christopher Martinez, 28, was stabbed near the corner of West 183 Street and Sedgwick Avenue and suffered wounds to his neck and torso.

An EMS crew responded to the scene and transported Martinez to Saint Barnabas Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. NYPD has not identified a suspect, and the investigation remains ongoing.