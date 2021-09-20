Police & Fire

Police looking for suspect in fatal stabbing in University Heights

Photo courtesy Getty

Police are looking for a suspect involved in the stabbing death of a 28-year-old male in the University Heights section on Friday.

According to police, at 5:30 pm on Friday, Sep. 10, Christopher Martinez, 28, was stabbed near the corner of West 183 Street and Sedgwick Avenue and suffered wounds to his neck and torso.

An EMS crew responded to the scene and transported Martinez to Saint Barnabas Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. NYPD has not identified a suspect, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Robbie Sequeira is a reporter for The Bronx Times. A born-and-raised Bronxite, his passion for storytelling and curious nature for watchdog journalism has led him to stops in Minnesota, Iowa and Georgia. After a time away from the Big Apple chasing politicians during the Iowa caucuses and covering southern politics during the COVID-19 pandemic, Robbie decided to return home, covering important local news that affects the everyday lives of Bronx residents across the borough. When he's not writing, he's often found ranting about New York sports teams.

