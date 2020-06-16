Police looking for group that hijacked, stole packages from delivery vehicle in Soundview

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are looking for a group of men that hijacked and then stole from a delivery vehicle in Soundview earlier this month.

The 29-year-old driver left his vehicle to make a delivery outside of a building on Boynton Avenue, returning to an unknown man sitting in his driver’s seat at about 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2.

After the driver demanded that the man turn over his keys, the unknown suspect drove the car southbound on Boynton Avenue, where five others were waiting to unload it contents, according to the NYPD.

Police released these photos of the suspects.







Photo courtesy of NYPD



Anyone with information in regard to the identities of the males is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls and messages are strictly confidential.