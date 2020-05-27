Police looking for 59-year-old woman reported missing from Morris Heights home

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are searching for a woman who was last seen in her Jerome Avenue home last month.

It is reported by the NYPD that 59-year-old woman Sherry Parker has been missing since Friday, April 17 from her Jerome Avenue residence in Morris Heights.

According to police, the woman had not been seen since leaving her home at about 10:00 p.m. that evening.

She is described as Black woman, standing at 5 feet 9 inches and weighing 190 pounds with medium complexion and black hair.

Anyone with information in regard to this missing person is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls and messages are kept confidential.