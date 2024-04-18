Police eye three suspects who pistol-whipped elderly man during robbery of Morrisania laundromat

Police are searching for the three suspects who allegedly pistol-whipped a 67-year-old man before stealing the cash register from a laundromat in Morrisania.

Police from the 42nd Precinct report that the three male suspects, acting in concert, entered Boston Laundromat, located at 1309 Boston Rd., around 3 a.m. on April 12, and approached a 67-year-old man. One of the suspects then pistol-whipped the man in the face, causing a laceration above his left eye, police said. The suspects then forcibly removed the cash register, which contained approximately $500, before fleeing on foot northbound on Boston Road.

EMS responded and transported the victim to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

An NYPD spokesperson could not clarify whether the victim was an employee of the laundromat or a customer.

Police on April 17 released a surveillance image and descriptions of the three suspects.

One suspect has a dark complexion and was last seen wearing a black jacket, multicolored pants and multicolored sneakers, according to the NYPD. The second suspect has a dark complexion and was last seen wearing a black jacket, dark colored pants and multicolored sneakers. The third suspect was last seen wearing a green jacket, multicolored briefcase, dark colored pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crimestoppers website at crimestoppers. nypdonline.org/ or on X (formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.