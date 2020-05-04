Police continue searching for duo that threatened, robbed Co-op City grocery store

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD recently released images of a two men that are wanted for robbing and threatening an employee at a Co-op City Stop & Shop over a month ago.

The two unidentified males were removing items from a shelf within the store at 691 Co-Op City Blvd., then placed them in a bag and proceeded to exit without paying at about 3:30 p.m. on March 30, according to police.

A 31-year-old store employee then confronted the two at the door, at which time they pulled a screwdriver, threatening to stabbed the employee.

Police reported that the men fled the location with $87 worth of Gillette razors and that there were no injuries reported as a result of this incident.

