Police Blotter: NYPD activity filed for the week of Jan. 15

-The following are crime reports and arrests filed by the NYPD’s police precincts in the Bronx.

41st Precinct

— On Tuesday, Jan. 10, at approximately 5:30 a.m., a 48-year-old female was onboard a southbound “A” train at the Westchester and Intervale avenues subway station, when an unidentified male individual approached the victim and forcibly removed her Samsung cellphone from her hand.

The male individual then fled on foot to parts unknown. The victim was treated by EMS on scene for bruising to her left arm and scratches to her left palm and was listed in stable condition. The value of the cellphone removed was approximately $1,000.

The individual is described as a male, dark complexion, approximately mid-30’s, medium build, 6’1″ tall, 180 pounds and was last seen wearing a green jacket, black pants and black sneakers.

43rd Precinct

— At 11:25 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, a 25-year-old female was inside of a location at 120 Hugh Grant Circle when she was approached by an unknown individual. The individual used an anti-gay slur and proceeded to punch the victim in the mouth with a closed fist, causing her to fall to the ground. He was last seen fleeing the location on foot and boarding a northbound No. 6 train. The victim suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene by EMS. The individual is described as a male, dark complexion, in his late 30s, approximately 6’1″.

He was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and plastic bags around his feet.

The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the incident.

— On Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at 3:58 p.m., a 32-year-old male was operating a 2015 Honda Accord in front of 1117 Saint Lawrence Ave., and stopped at the location to drop off a friend when two unknown individuals approached him, displayed firearms and demanded his vehicle and wallet.

The victim complied and exited the vehicle, and the two males removed his wallet and drove off with the victim’s vehicle. The victim was not injured. The victim’s stolen vehicle was recovered later that same day within the confines of Yonkers.

The two individuals being sought are described as males with dark complexions and thin builds. During the incident one of the individuals was wearing a black winter hat and a black jacket, while the other individual was wearing a gray jacket.

On Sunday, Dec. 4, one of the individuals used the victim’s credit card to make an unauthorized purchase inside of a gas station also located in Yonkers.

44th Precinct

— On Jan. 16, an arrest was made in connection with a homicide that occurred on Oct. 9, 2022. Anthony Johnson, 56, of 700 Concourse Village West, was arrested and charged with homicide in the stabbing death of Lamont Barkley, 55. Barkley was stabbed on an MTA bus at the intersection of East 149th Street and Gerard Avenue after being involved in a dispute with a male and female.

Ebony Jackson, 42, was arrested in connection with the incident on Oct. 10, 2022.

— On Sunday, Jan. 8, at 2:50 p.m., at the intersection of West 169 Street and Shakespeare Avenue, an unknown individual, discharged numerous rounds from the rear passenger seat of a dark-colored Toyota four-door sedan at a second unknown individual, who was walking on the street. The second individual then returned fire, discharging numerous rounds. Both individuals fled the scene to parts unknown. No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

The first individual is described as a male, dark complexion, with a thin build and large dark hair. He was last seen wearing a black hooded “The North Face” winter jacket, a gray hooded sweatshirt, and blue sweatpants with blue and white “Nike” sneakers.

The second individual was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and a black balaclava.

— On Jan. 7, Michael Cordero, 31, was arrested and charged in connection with an assault that occurred on Nov. 24, 2022 at in front of 1011 Carroll Place.

On that date, a 27-year-old man became involved in a dispute when he was shot twice in the leg. EMS transported the victim to NYC Health and Hospitals/Lincoln in critical but stable condition.

Cordero has been charged with assault and attempted murder.

47th Precinct

— On Wednesday, Jan 11, at approximately 9:05 a.m., two unidentified male individuals entered Frank’s Sports Shop located at 430 E. Tremont Ave. and removed a black Carhartt balaclava worth approximately $25. Two male employees ran after the male individuals and attempted to retrieve the item.

During the ensuing altercation, one of the male individuals stabbed the 37-year-old male victim on the left side of his abdomen before fleeing on foot to parts unknown.

The individuals are described as males, dark complexion, approximately 17 to 20 years of age.

48th Precinct

— On Wednesday, Jan. 17, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell and Mayor Eric Adams provided a joint update on a police investigation involving a shooting that hospitalized an NYPD officer.

Around 3 a.m., two men opened fire on an unmarked police vehicle on East 183rd Street, striking one officer.

The officers were able to apprehend one of the suspects, a 16-year-old male.

— The NYPD is asking the public’s assistance in identifying four individuals regarding a robbery incident that occurred on Jan. 10.

At 8:45 p.m., a 55-year-old male was walking near the northeast corner of Oak Tree Place and Hughes Avenue, when he was approached from behind by four unknown individuals.

One displayed a black firearm and demanded money. The individuals proceeded to forcibly remove the victim’s two cell phones and wallet containing his identification and debit cards before fleeing on foot eastbound on Belmont Avenue to parts unknown.

— On Jan. 12, Christian Blancomejia, 28, of 1133 Ogden Ave., was arrested and charged in connection with the Dec. 28 death of 28-year-old Gregorio Alvarez. Alvarez was one of four males shot near East Tremont Avenue and Southern Boulevard last month. The other three were transported to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition.

Blancomejia has been charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a loaded firearm.

— On Monday, Jan. 9, Tonya Simmons, 47, was arrested and charged with menacing and criminal possession of a weapon. Simmons, an employee of the NYC Department of Homeless Services, was off-duty at the time.

