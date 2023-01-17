Brief | Second Bronx resident arrested for October bus homicide near East 149th Street

Police & Fire

Another Bronx resident has been arrested in connection to a fatal stabbing aboard a bus in October, according to a Monday dispatch report from the NYPD. 

Anthony Johnson, 56, was taken into custody in regard to the Oct. 9 homicide of Lamont Barkley, 55. 

According to police, at around 8:25 p.m., the NYPD responded to a call of a person stabbed inside of an MTA BX19 bus at the intersection of East 149th Street and Gerard Avenue. 

Barkley, also a Bronx resident, was found with stab wounds to the torso, according to police, and was later pronounced dead at an area hospital. 

Police reported that Barkley was involved in a dispute with a woman and a man on the bus before being stabbed. Both suspects fled on foot before officers responded to the scene.  

Ebony Jackson, 42, had already been arrested and charged for Barkley’s death on Oct. 10. 

