Police Beat I Bronx crime is up for the year, with surge in stolen vehicles and assaults

Major crime in the Bronx was up less than 1% for the 28-day-period ending Dec. 3, compared to the same 28-day period last year. Grand larceny auto was flat, with felony assaults up 5.1% across the borough.

Crime in the Bronx is up this year, primarily due to a surge in stolen vehicles and an uptick in assaults, according to the latest data released by the NYPD Dec. 3.

The number of major crimes reported — encompassing murder, rape, robbery, felony assault, burglary, grand larceny and grand larceny of automobiles — rose 6.1% across the borough for the year through Dec. 3, compared to the same period in 2022. A total of 27,452 major crimes were reported in the Bronx during this time frame, up from 25,885 reported during the same period in 2022.

A significant contributor to the increase was a 32% jump in grand larceny auto cases, with 4,767 reports of stolen vehicles for the year through Dec. 3, compared to 3,611 for the same period last year. Felony assaults also experienced a 10.1% increase, with 7,550 cases reported this year, up from 6,859 for the same period in 2022.

There was a modest decrease in the number of murders for the year through Dec. 3, from 119 last year to 117 this year. The number of reported rapes dropped from 358 to 332, with robberies down from 4,750 to 4,528, according to NYPD data. The number of reported burglaries was also little changed from last year, from 2,705 in 2022 to 2,688 this year.

The uptick, however, in major crime across the borough did flatten over the 28-day period ending Dec. 3, when compared to the same period in 2022. Major crime was up .33%, with 2,143 major crimes reported, up from 2,136 for the 28-day period last year.

The number of grand larceny auto cases dipped 1.3%, from 317 cases reported to 313. Felony assaults while still high, up 5.1%, did moderate.

The drop in the number of grand larceny auto cases over the past 28 days, however, was not uniform across the Bronx precincts. Six out of the 12 precincts in the borough experienced an increase, with the 42nd Precinct, encompassing Claremont, Crotona Park East and Crotona Park, seeing no change from last year.

Grand larceny auto remained high in the 49th Precinct, which covers Allerton, Pelham Parkway and surrounding areas, where the number of cases was up 40.6% compared to the 28-day period last year. There was also jump (+27.8%) in cases in the 50th Precinct, which encompasses Riverdale and adjacent areas.

Felony assault also remained elevated over the 28-day period in the 49th precinct, up 49.1% compared to last year. There was also a spike in cases (+35.5) in the 41st Precinct, which encompasses Hunts Point and Longwood.

Despite the rise in felony assaults, violent crimes decreased over the past month. There were seven murders during the 28-day period ending on Dec. 3, compared to eight during the same period the previous year. There were also 17 reported rapes compared to 22 last year, and 349 robberies, down from 407.