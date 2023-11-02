Police Beat I Crime is up in the Bronx, with felony assaults and stolen vehicles accounting for the rise

While crime is up in the Bronx this year, the increase is due almost completely to a 35.4% jump in grand larceny auto. There were 4,367 reports of stolen vehicles through Oct. 29, 2023, up from 3,226 last year.

Overall crime is up in the Bronx, with a jump in the number of felony assaults and stolen vehicles accounting for the increase, according to the latest NYPD data released Oct. 29.

The number of major crimes — including murder, rape, robbery, felony assault, burglary, grand larceny and grand larceny of automobiles — increased 6.4% in the Bronx for the year through Oct. 29, compared to the same period last year. There were 24,685 major crimes reported in the borough for the year through Oct. 29, up from 23,205 for the same period in 2022.

While crime is up this year, the increase is due almost completely to a 35.4% jump in grand larceny auto. There were 4,367 reports of stolen vehicles through Oct. 29, up from 3,226 last year. Felony assault also increased 10.5% year-to-date, with 6,761 cases reported, up from 6,120 for the same period last year. There has been a modest drop in murder, rape and robbery year to date, according to NYPD data.

The trend for the year was also evident in the crime numbers reported for the past month. Major crime in the Bronx saw an uptick for the 28-day-period ending Oct. 29, rising 1.7% compared to the same period last year. Grand larceny auto was up 8.8%, with felony assaults up 15.6% across the borough. Murder and rape remained down.

The jump in grand larceny auto over the past month was particularly notable in the 47th Precinct — which covers Woodlawn, Wakefield, Baychester and surrounding areas — which were up 50% for the 28-day period ending Oct. 29, compared to last year. It was also up 46.2% in the 45th Precinct — which includes Throggs Neck, Co-op City and City Island.

Meanwhile, the trouble spots for felony assaults over the past month were found in the 40th Precinct — which encompasses Port Morris, Mott Haven and Melrose — which were up 39%, compared to last year. They were also up 48.8% over that period in the 52nd Precinct, which includes Bedford Park, Fordham, Kingsbridge and surrounding neighborhoods.

Violent crimes, with the exception of felony assault, were either flat or fell across the borough for the year through Oct. 29. Murder is down 1.8%, from 110 cases in 2022 to 108 this year, and rape is down 5.2%, from 329 to 311. Similarly, robberies decreased year-to-date borough-wide, with 4,071 cases reported, down 3.9% from last year.

