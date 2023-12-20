Police Beat I Bronx sees a surge in robberies and burglaries over past month: NYPD

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Crime was up in the Bronx over the past month, with the increase largely attributable to a surge in the number of robberies and burglaries, according to the latest NYPD data.

There were 416 robberies in the borough for the 28-day period ending Dec. 17, up 13.7% compared to the same 28-day period in 2022, when there were 366. The number of burglaries also jumped and is up 19.2%, with there being 205 for the 28-day period compared to 172 in 2022.

The number of burglaries spiked in four of the borough’s 12 precincts.

The 43rd Precinct, which covers Parkchester and adjacent areas, saw burglaries jump 85.7%, from 14 to 26 cases, for the 28-day period compared to last year. Meanwhile, burglaries were up 80% in the 52nd Precinct, which patrols Bedford Park, Fordham, Norwood and University Heights, over the 28-day period, from 10 to 18 cases.

Burglaries also surged in the 50th Precinct, which covers Riverdale and Fordham, up 66.7% over the period. They were also up 58.3% in the 44th Precinct, which covers Grand Concourse, Bronx Terminal Market and the Yankee Stadium area.

The 52nd Precinct and the 40th Precinct, which patrols Port Morris, Mott Haven and Melrose, were hotspots for robberies for the 28-day period ending Dec. 17. There were 41 robberies in the 52nd Precinct, up 86.4%, compared to 22 for the same period in 2022. They were up 25%, from 36 to 45, in the 40th Precinct.

The number of major crimes in the borough— including murder, rape, robbery, felony assault, burglary, grand larceny and grand larceny auto — were up 5.22% for the 28-day period ending Dec. 17, compared to the same period last year.

There was a drop off in the number of murders, from 13 to 7, over that period, with the number of stolen vehicles also on the decline, down 7% from 328 to 305.

The decline in stolen vehicles represents a significant turnaround, since it has been a big issue in the borough and throughout the city in 2023. For instance, the number of stolen vehicles in the Bronx for the year through Dec. 17 is up 30.8%, from 3,769 cases to 4,931, compared to the same period last year.

The number of major crimes is up 6.1% for the year through Dec. 17, compared to last year. The jump was due mainly to stolen vehicles, with violent crime being down for the most part.

There have been 118 murders year-to-date, down 5.6% from last year when there were 125. The number of rapes reported is down 6%, from 369 to 347. Meanwhile, robberies have dropped 3.9%, although felony assaults are up 9.8%.

The number of burglaries and grand larcenies are largely unchanged compared to last year.

