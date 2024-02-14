Police Beat | Crime stats show increase in grand larcenies in Bronx precincts

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The number of grand larcenies drastically increased in certain Bronx precincts when comparing the NYPD’s crime statistics in the 28-day period from Jan. 15, to Feb. 11, 2024, with statistics from the same time time period a year ago.

In the 47th Precinct, which includes Woodlawn, Wakefield, Williamsbridge, Baychester, Edenwald, Olinville, Fishbay and Woodlawn Cemetery, grand larcenies saw a steep 104.8% increase with 42 cases in the same time period last year to 86 this year. Cases of robbery and felony assault also increased by 26.7% and 34.1%, respectively. Cases of murder and rape remained the same while grand larceny auto crimes saw a decrease of 30.5% in this precinct.

Cases of rape saw significant increases in certain precincts. In the 52nd Precinct, which includes Bedford Park, Fordham, Kingsbridge, Norwood, Bronx Park and University Heights, cases of rape increased from four to seven, marking a 75% increase. In the 43rd Precinct, there was an increase from one to three this year, resulting in a 200% increase. This precinct includes Westchester Avenue, Castle Hill Avenue, White Plains Road and Parkchester. However, the most severe increase in cases of rape was in the 42nd Precinct, where there was a 250% increase compared to last year with a jump from two to seven cases this year. This precinct includes Claremont, Crotona Park East and Crotona Park.



Other crime statistics were scattered across different crimes and across different precincts. The 45th Precinct, consisting of Throggs Neck, Co-op City and City Island, saw a steep 200% increase in felony assaults compared to last year, with a jump from eight to 24 cases. Felony assaults increased in other precincts as well, but the most notable of these was in the 48th Precinct, which saw a leap from 33 to 48 this year, marking only about a 45% change.

This precinct, however, did see a notable increase in burglaries, with a 125% increase compared to this time period a year ago (from 12 to 27), and grand larcenies and robberies also rose by 71% and 117.6%, respectively. This precinct includes Arthur Avenue, the Cross Bronx Expressway and Crotona Park form the southern border.

Murders across the borough saw marginal changes, with either no change, an increase of no more than one, or a decrease of no more than two.

Robberies doubled in this time period from eight to 16 in the 50th Precinct, comprising Riverdale, Fieldston, Kingsbridge, Marble Hill and Spuyten Duyvil. However, other crimes decreased in this precinct, such as felony assaults, burglaries, and grand larceny auto crimes, by as much as 54.5%.

Grand larceny auto crimes decreased almost unanimously across the borough with the exception of the 49th and 52nd precincts, which saw increases of 39.3% and 64%, respectively. Other precincts saw a range of decreases in grand larceny auto crimes, with the most notable being in the 45th Precinct, which saw a change from 49 cases to 25, marking a 49% decline compared to last year. This precinct includes Throggs Neck, Co-op City and City Island.



