Police Beat | Various Bronx precincts see spikes in robberies, along with decrease in grand larceny auto crimes

The final 28 days of 2023 in the Bronx show an increase in robbery, burglary and grand larceny incidents, according to crime statistics released by the NYPD on Dec. 31.

Grand larceny automobile incidents in the borough have also increased for certain precincts in the borough and decreased for others when compared to the same time period in 2022.

Five Bronx precincts saw significant increases in robberies in the 28-day period between Dec. 4 and Dec. 31. The 48th Precinct, which includes the neighborhoods of Arthur Avenue, the Cross Bronx Expressway and a portion of Crotona Park, saw a 124% increase in comparison to the number of robberies that were reported within the confines of the 48th Precinct last year.

Overall, however, the borough reported 410 robberies during the 28-day period last year, compared to 450 robberies this year, an increase of only 0.9%.

Reported incidents involving felony assaults decreased significantly (29% and higher) in the 43rd, 48th and 50th precincts, while the 49th and 52nd precincts saw an increase i of 40% and 32%, respectively, compared to the same time period last year.

Within this 28-day period, there were 547 felony assault incidents reported this year, compared to 526 crimes pertaining to felony assault last year.

Burglaries in the Bronx increased by 28% or higher for five of the borough’s 12 precincts, including a 75% increase for the confines of the 41st Precinct, which includes the neighborhoods of Hunts Point and Longwood.

Grand larceny crimes have increased significantly for four of the borough’s precinct confines, which have seen increases between 33% and 49%.

However, grand larceny incidents involving automobiles have generally gone down compared to last year’s statistics, including a 61% decrease for the 41st Precinct.

There were 12 murders in the Bronx in 2022, compared to just two murders this past year, a decrease of 600% across the borough during the 28-day period between Dec. 4 and Dec. 31.

Additionally, the Bronx saw 27 incidents involving rape from Dec. 4 to Dec. 31 in 2022, a total nearly matched with 26 rapes during the same time period in 2023.

Murder and rape incidents tend to occur more sparingly compared to the other five major categories of crime.

The 52nd Precinct, which includes the Bedford Park, Fordham, Kingsbridge, Norwood, Bronx Park and University Heights sections of the Bronx, had six reported incidents of rape in from Dec. 4 to Dec. 31, 2023, the most out of any precinct confines in the borough.

In 2022, the 46th Precinct also had six rapes during the 28-day period.

