Police Beat | Robberies, felony assaults and grand larceny crimes increase across the Bronx as burglary cases decrease

Robbery cases are up 14% in the Bronx in the most recent 28-day period, according to NYPD crime statistics.

When comparing the NYPD’s crime statistics for Bronx police precincts in the 28-day period from Dec. 11, 2023, to Jan. 7, 2024, with statistics from the same time time period a year ago, reported incidents involving robberies, felony assaults and grand larcenies have increased, while burglary and grand larceny auto crimes have gone down.

Murders and rapes across the borough have also decreased by a significant amount across the Bronx when comparing the two 28-day periods.

Robberies have had a notable increase in five of the borough’s 12 precincts, with increases in reported robberies of at least 31% within the confines of the 41st, 42nd, 46th, 48th and 50th precincts.

Robberies are up 286% within the confines of the 48th Precinct, while robberies also increased by 133% in the 50th Precinct, which includes the neighborhoods of Riverdale, Fieldston, Kingsbridge, Marble Hill and Spuyten Duyvil.

Additionally, three of the borough’s other precincts — the 41st, 42nd and 46th — have seen an increase of at least 31% in reported incidents involving robbery, according to the NYPD’s crime statistics.

Overall, there have been 452 reported robberies in this most recent 28-day period, compared to 389 robbery-related crimes the same 28-day period last year, an increase of 14% in the Bronx.

Felony assaults saw major increases of at least 21% in the confines of six precincts in the Bronx, with the 52nd Precinct — which includes the neighborhoods of Bedford Park, Fordham, Kingsbridge, Norwood, Bronx Park and University Heights — saw an increase in felony assaults of 51%, from 35 reported incidents in 2022-23 to 53 in late 2023 and the first week of 2024.

The 49th Precinct also saw an increase in felony assault crimes, from eight reported incidents in the previous 28-day cycle to 35 incidents in this most recent 28-day period.

In total, felony assaults have increased by 8% borough-wide, with 522 reported incidents last year compared to 569 felony assault crimes reported this year.

Grand larceny incidents have also gone up in the Bronx when comparing the two 28-day time periods. Four precincts, including the 42nd, 48th, 49th and 50th, have seen and increase in reported grand larceny crimes ranging between 33% and 55%, with grand larceny rising in eight of the borough’s precincts.

Despite these stats, the total number of grand larceny incidents in the most recent 28-day period is slightly lower than last year’s, with 639 reported crimes last year compared to 629 grand larceny occurrences in 2023-24.

The statistics relating to burglary incidents have mostly decreased throughout the borough in the 28-day period, with five of the precinct’s in the Bronx — the 41st, 42nd, 45th, 47th and 52nd — are down at least 29% from last year’s time period.

Burglaries in the 48th Precinct, however, have increased by 133%, with 21 incidents compared to just nine in the same 28-day cycle. The 50th Precinct also saw an increase of 60% in these past 28 days, compared to the same time 28-day period of 2022 and 2023.

Murders in the Bronx have seen a significant decrease in the past 28 days, with two compared to nine in the same time period last year. The number of rapes have also gone down, from 28 reported incidents last year to 23 rapes in the past 28 days.

