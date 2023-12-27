Police Beat I Major crime in the Bronx is up nearly 6% for the year, with stolen vehicles up 30%

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Crime in the Bronx is up this year, primarily due to a surge in the number of stolen vehicles and an uptick in felony assaults, according to the latest data released by the NYPD on Dec. 24.

The number of major crimes — which covers murder, rape, robbery, felony assault, burglary, grand larceny and grand larceny of automobiles — increased 5.9% in the Bronx for the year through Dec. 24, compared to the same period last year. There were 29,107 major crimes reported in the borough for the year through Dec. 24, up from 27,491 for the same period in 2022.

While crime is up this year, the increase is due almost entirely to a 29.2% jump in grand larceny auto. There were 5,018 reports of stolen vehicles in the Bronx through Dec. 24, up from 3,884 last year. Felony assault has also increased 9.7% year-to-date, with 7,961 cases reported, up from 7,254 for the same period last year.

There was, however, a modest drop year-to-date in the number of murders, 127 to 119; rapes, 379 to 354; and robberies 5,045 to 4,861, according to NYPD data.

Major crime in the Bronx jumped 5.1% for the 28-day-period ending Dec. 24, compared to the same 28-day period last year. The increase was largely attributable to a jump in the number of robberies, up 13.9%, and burglaries, up 13.4%. Grand larceny of automobiles was down 11% and felony assault increased by 4.1%.

The increase in robberies over the past month was particularly notable in the NYPD 48th Precinct, which covers Arthur Avenue, the Cross Bronx Expressway and surrounding neighborhoods. Robberies were up 84% over the 28-day period ending Dec. 24, from 25 last year to 46 this year.

The 52nd Precinct, which includes Bedford Park, Fordham, Kingsbridge and surrounding neighborhoods, saw a 76.5% spike in robberies over the 28-day period, with 60 cases reported, up from 34 for the same 28-day period last year.

Meanwhile, several precincts saw a major increase in burglaries over the 28-day period. They were up 125%, from 4 to 9, in the 50th Precinct, which covers Riverdale and surrounding areas. The number also jumped 112.5%, from eight to 17, in the NYPD 49th Precinct that covers Pelham Parkway and nearby areas.

The number of murders and reported rapes in the Bronx dropped for the 28-day period compared to last year. There were three murders, down from nine, and 23 reported rapes, down from 29.