Police Beat | Grand larceny incidents rise across the Bronx, as most other major crimes decrease

The 43rd precinct saw a decrease in all major crimes this past month according to NYPD’s crime statistics.

Most major crimes are down in the Bronx in the 28-day period from Dec. 18, 2023, to Jan. 14, 2024, when compared to the same time frame from a year ago, with a few exceptions, according to the NYPD’s most recent crime statistics.

Rape incidents across the borough decreased almost unanimously, with the exception of the 49th Precinct, where there was an increase from one case a year ago in this period to three this year.

Grand larceny auto crimes also saw a widespread decrease across the precincts with the exception of the 50th and 52nd precincts, where there were increases of 62.5% and 3.3%, respectively.

Murders across the borough saw marginal changes, with the most notable being decreases from two to zero in the 48th, 49th, and 44th precincts.

However, grand larcenies saw am increase in all but the 41st, 43rd, and 46th precincts, where there were relatively marginal decreases (less than 16%). This increase was as high as 60.0% in the 42nd Precinct, which includes Claremont, Crotona Park East and Crotona Park.

Additionally, there was a notable increase in robberies and burglaries in the 48th Precinct. Within this same 28-day period, robberies increased from 17 a year ago to 52 this year, marking a 205.9% increase. Burglaries also increased in this area from 11 last year to 26 this year, resulting in a 136.4% increase. However, there was a decrease in murders, rapes, felony assault and grand larceny auto crimes, ranging from 29% to 100%. The 48th Precinct includes Arthur Avenue, the Cross Bronx Expressway and Crotona Park from the southern border.

The only precinct that saw a decrease in all major crimes was the 43rd Precinct, which includes Westchester Avenue, Castle Hill Avenue, White Plains Road and Parkchester. Grand larceny auto crimes more than halved in this period compared to last year, decreasing from 81 to 35, while felony assaults were not far behind with a change from 75 to 42 this year. Cases of robberies and rape also decreased by 35.5% and 60.0%, respectively, and there have been no murder cases in this 28-day period either this year or last year.

Felony assaults also decreased in the 40th, 44th, 48th and 50th precincts. However, there was a notable increase in the 49th Precinct of 94.4% — from 18 last year to 35 this year. This precinct includes Allerton, Morris Park, Van Nest, Pelham Parkway, Eastchester Gardens and Pelham Gardens.

The 46th Precinct, which includes Fordham, University Heights, Morris Heights and Mount Hope, saw decreases in cases of rape, grand larceny, and grand larceny auto crimes. However, this precinct also saw increases of at least 30% in robberies, felony assaults and burglaries.

