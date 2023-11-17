Police beat I Crime is up in the Bronx year-to-date, with rise in assault and stolen vehicles

While crime is up this year, the increase is due almost entirely to a 34.6% jump in grand larceny auto. There were 4,541 reports of stolen vehicles in the Bronx through Nov. 12, up from 3,374 last year.

While crime is up this year, the increase is due almost entirely to a 34.6% jump in grand larceny auto. There were 4,541 reports of stolen vehicles in the Bronx through Nov. 12, up from 3,374 last year.

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Crime is up in the Bronx, with a jump in the number of stolen vehicles and an uptick in assaults accounting for the increase, according to the latest NYPD data released Nov. 12.

The number of major crimes — including murder, rape, robbery, felony assault, burglary, grand larceny and grand larceny of automobiles — increased 6.1% in the Bronx for the year through Nov. 12, compared to the same period last year. There were 25,827 major crimes reported in the borough for the year through Nov 12, up from 24,337 for the same period in 2022.

While crime is up this year, the increase is due almost entirely to a 34.6% jump in grand larceny auto. There were 4,541 reports of stolen vehicles in the Bronx through Nov. 12, up from 3,374 last year. Felony assault also increased 10.1% year-to-date, with 7,092 cases reported, up from 6,443 for the same period last year. There was, however, a modest drop year-to-date in the number of murders, 111 to 110; rapes, 342 to 323; and robberies, 4,481 to 4,246, according to NYPD data.

The trend for the year moderated over the past month.

Major crime in the Bronx was flat for the 28-day period ending Nov. 12, compared to the same period in 2022. While grand larceny auto was up, it was up only 8.5% from the 28-day period a year ago. Felony assault was up 3.8% across the borough compared to last year.

Grand larceny auto crimes decreased in five out of the 12 Bronx precincts, staying the same only in the 49th Precinct, compared to the same 28-day period last year. However, grand larceny auto crimes did increase 66.7% in the 42nd Precinct — which covers Claremont, Crotona Park East and Crotona Park.

While the borough only saw a 0.5% rise in burglaries for the 28-day period, the 41st, 42nd, 43rd, 49th and 52nd precincts all saw increases of more than 50%, according to NYPD data. The 45th Precinct also experienced a 25% increase in burglaries. The number of burglaries remained the same in the 46th and 50th precincts, and decreased by more than 40% in the 40th, 44th and 47th precincts.

Meanwhile, the trouble spots for felony assault over the past month were found in the 52nd Precinct — which includes Bedford Park, Fordham, Kingsbridge and surrounding neighborhoods — where such crimes were up 41.5% for the 28-day period ending Nov. 12, compared to the same period last year. They were also up 26.3% in the 47th Precinct.

Violent crimes across the borough, with the exception of felony assaults, were mostly down over the past month. There were 5 murders during the 28-day-period ending Nov. 12, compared to 4 for that period last year; 21 rapes compared to 30; and 386 robberies compared to 447.

.

For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes