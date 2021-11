Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A 17-year-old faces murder charges after he was arrested last week for the October killing of Saiko Koma.

According to police, at 8:49 p.m. on Oct. 24 officers from the 46th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding a man shot at 2253 Ryer Ave. Upon their arrival, the officers found Koma, 21, lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head.

Paramedics rushed Koma to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he ultimately died of his injuries on Oct. 26. His death has been ruled a homicide.