Plantabulous and WHEDco distribute plant-based meals to south Bronx families

Photos courtesy of WHEDco

A Bronx-based nonprofit organization is making sure that borough residents get access to much-needed healthy foods during COVID-19.

The nonprofit WHEDco, also known as Women’s Housing and Economic Development Corporation, continued its distribution of 2,500 pounds of healthy, plant-based food to low-income south Bronx families in September.

The food was donated by Plantabulous, a New York City-based company that boasts “chef crafted plant-based foods.” The company gave away healthy food options including frozen plant-based meals, vegan chili with cashews and dates and truffle sage orzo, which had been delivered and stored in WHEDco’s commercial kitchen, Bronx CookSpace since August.

WHEDco’s food pantry distributes groceries to approximately 40 families every Wednesday. With the donation from Plantabulous, WHEDco was able to give more to each family that receives its services.

