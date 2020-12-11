Planes, Trains, Automobiles & Buses with Rick Cotton, Executive Director of Port Authority of NY & NJ

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Hear from Rick Cotton, the Executive Director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey as he shares his thoughts about the economic impact of Covid-19 on NY & NJ transportation as a leader of one of the most important regions in the world.



Covering Air, Rail, Land and Sea, the NY & NJ region is served by one of the most extensive transit systems in the world. Transportation is the backbone of the region’s economy, providing access to jobs and education and enabling intra-city and inter-state travel.

In this episode, we discussed how Cotton sees travelers being able to and having the confidence to go in and out of the airports safe from Covid-19 in the coming month and what safety measures have been put in place; how the airports impact the overall NY/NJ economy; what will help the NY/NJ Port Authority improve economically; how the Airports have been transformed over the last year (JFK and LaGuardia) and the state of the Gateway Tunnel Project and more.

Every Thursday as part of our new Schneps Connects Podcast Series, we will feature exceptional leaders like Cotton while we pull back the curtain on their proudest accomplishments, biggest challenges and all the lessons they’ve learned along the way.

Produced by Josh Schneps and Jill Carvajal