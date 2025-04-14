Photos: Mayor Adams hosts ‘Bronx Faith in Your Borough’ event

Mayor Eric Adams addresses attendees of the “Faith in Your Borough” event.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams brought his “Bronx Faith in Your Borough” tour to Fordham University on Friday, April 4, hosting a community-focused event in the McShane Campus Center ballroom.

Religious leaders and residents from across the borough gathered for the event, which provided attendees with the opportunity to discuss their neighborhood concerns and ask questions of the mayor.

Some of the topics discussed included marijuana, immigration, crime, housing, traffic safety and school safety.

Additionally, representatives from several city agencies were at the event and set up tables. These tables were represented by the Mayor’s Office to End Domestic and Gender-Based Violence, the New York City Department for the Aging and the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development.