Photos: Mayor Adams hosts ‘Bronx Faith in Your Borough’ event

By Ethan Marshall and Jewel Webber Posted on
bronx faith
Mayor Eric Adams addresses attendees of the “Faith in Your Borough” event.
Photo by Jewel Webber

New York City Mayor Eric Adams brought his “Bronx Faith in Your Borough” tour to Fordham University on Friday, April 4, hosting a community-focused event in the McShane Campus Center ballroom.

Mayor Adams with attendees of the “Faith in Your Borough” event. Photo by Jewel Webber

Religious leaders and residents from across the borough gathered for the event, which provided attendees with the opportunity to discuss their neighborhood concerns and ask questions of the mayor.

Attendees had the opportunity to voice their concerns to Mayor Adams. Photo by Jewel Webber

Some of the topics discussed included marijuana, immigration, crime, housing, traffic safety and school safety.

Mayor Adams speaks at the “Faith in Your Borough” event. Photo by Jewel Webber

Additionally, representatives from several city agencies were at the event and set up tables. These tables were represented by the Mayor’s Office to End Domestic and Gender-Based Violence, the New York City Department for the Aging and the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development.

The New York City Mayor’s Office to End Domestic and Gender-Based Violence’s table. Photo by Jewel Webber
The New York City Department for the Aging’s table. Photo by Jewel Webber
The New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development’s table. Photo by Jewel Webber

