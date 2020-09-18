News

PHOTOS: Couple celebrates quarantined wedding at a Norwood nursing home

Richard and Rosemary getting married.
Photos by Jason Cohen

A global pandemic couldn’t stop one Bronx couple from tying the knot this week.

On Sept. 16, The Wayne Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation in Norwood held a quarantined wedding between Richard Ramos and Rosemary Merizalde.

Ramos is at the facility on a short-term basis. For the couple’s nuptials, the facility built a space enclosed for Ramos, played music and provided decorations and music.

Employees, family and friends donned masks and enjoyed the couple’s cheerful and joyous vows.

See photos from the wedding below.

  • Attendees at the quarantine wedding.

  • Attendees capture photos and videos.

  • Rosemary being walked down the aisle.

  • Richard Ramos awaiting his bride.

  • The decor at the event.

  • Attendees patiently wait for the ceremony to begin.

