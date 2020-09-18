PHOTOS: Couple celebrates quarantined wedding at a Norwood nursing home

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A global pandemic couldn’t stop one Bronx couple from tying the knot this week.

On Sept. 16, The Wayne Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation in Norwood held a quarantined wedding between Richard Ramos and Rosemary Merizalde.

Ramos is at the facility on a short-term basis. For the couple’s nuptials, the facility built a space enclosed for Ramos, played music and provided decorations and music.

Employees, family and friends donned masks and enjoyed the couple’s cheerful and joyous vows.

See photos from the wedding below.