PHOTOS: Community Board 10 member and Islamic Council of North America distribute food during COVID-19

Community Board 10 board member Mohammed Ali is leading food distribution in the Zerega community.

For the past month and a half, Ali, along with the Islamic Council of North America have been giving away food to feed people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They distribute food every Sunday, Wednesday and Friday at 1511 Saint Peters Ave. On Fridays, Councilman Mark Gjonaj drops off food, which allows them to feed 250 to 300 people. The other days about 70 to 80 people get food.