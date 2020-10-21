Police & Fire

PHOTOS: City Island hosts Back the Blue Rally

Retired Lieutenant Bob DiMartini, the most decorated police officer in the history of NYPD
Photos courtesy of Sue Kawczynski

Bronx residents got together last weekend to show their appreciation for the men and women in blue.

On Saturday, Oct. 17, City Island hosted a Back the Blue Rally at Hawkins Park. It featured retired Lieutenant Bob DiMartini, who emceed the event, GOP Congressional candidate for NY-14 John Cumminings and retired Detective Kerry Schact.

There were roughly 100 to 120 people in attendance, many of whom carried the “Thin Blue Line” flag which has come to represent law enforcement.

  • Kerry Schacht and Bob DiMartini

  • John Cummings, Republican candidate for Congress

  • Kerry Schacht, recipient of medal of Merit

  • John Cummings, Republican candidate for Congress

  • Supporter of John Cummings, Republican candidate for Congress

  • Bob Carmody

