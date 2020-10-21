PHOTOS: City Island hosts Back the Blue Rally

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Bronx residents got together last weekend to show their appreciation for the men and women in blue.

On Saturday, Oct. 17, City Island hosted a Back the Blue Rally at Hawkins Park. It featured retired Lieutenant Bob DiMartini, who emceed the event, GOP Congressional candidate for NY-14 John Cumminings and retired Detective Kerry Schact.

There were roughly 100 to 120 people in attendance, many of whom carried the “Thin Blue Line” flag which has come to represent law enforcement.