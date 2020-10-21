PHOTOS: Former Yankee CC Sabathia and partners hold supply drive at Poe Park

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

He may not be in pinstripes anymore but former Yankees great CC Sabathia is still a hero to the Bronx.

Sabathia along with his wife Amber, his Pitcch In Foundation, the Yankees Foundation and many other partners hosted a massive supply drive at Poe Park in the west Bronx on Wednesday, Oct. 14 for families and those in need during the trying times of COVID-19.

“Him and Amber are the best,” said Anthony Holt, founder of the nonprofit Pull Up Neighbor, who literally brought a truckload of support as partner in the Bronx that day – one that had dramatically been driven through Poe Park’s gates near the Grand Concourse without a scratch given.

In addition to backpacks, toys, PPE gear and a slew of other supplies, Sabathia also dealt out a message to all in attendance — vote.

“Everybody’s vote counts, everybody’s vote matters…if you want to make a change, go out and vote,” he said while distributing masks that displayed “vote” on the outside.

He also reflected on his memories in the Bronx and the love he has for the borough even in retirement, including his extensive work with local Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

Sabathia said his starting days as a pitcher, he would always drive around the borough “to feel like a part of it” as a pregame ritual, noting that he still gets haircuts on Jerome Avenue.

“This borough’s just special to me.”