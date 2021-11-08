Photos: Bronx Senior Care Community celebrates Halloween
Photos courtesy Alex Gugelev, Director of Activities at Workmen's Circle Multicare Center.
On Oct. 29, Workmen’s Circle Multicare Center in the Bronx held its Halloween parade. The residents dressed up in costumes and paraded through the halls of the skilled nursing facility to celebrate the holiday.