Photos: Bronx Senior Care Community celebrates Halloween

On Oct. 29, 2021, Workmen's Circle Multicare Center in the Bronx held its Halloween parade.
Photos courtesy Alex Gugelev, Director of Activities at Workmen's Circle Multicare Center.
