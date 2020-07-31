PHOTOS: Bronx residents participate in clean up at Franz Sigel Park

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

On July 29, residents and elected officials joined Friends of 4 Parks Alliance Inc. as they participated in a clean up of Franz Sigel Park.

About 45 people participated in the park clean up, including Senator Jose Serrano. The Friends of 4 Parks Alliance took to social media to thank all the participants for “another successful park cleanup.”

“We are definitely making progress and it seems that more and more people are interested in our community and our work. We know that the parks are being used more than ever with the volatility of the coronavirus and closures across the city and we are so excited to see our parks in use and the members of our community happy and thriving and we sincerely hope that this trend of spending time outdoors will continue,” said the organization in a statement on Facebook.

The alliance added that the Parks Department would place more trash cans in local parks and encouraged park goers to “put litter where it belongs.”