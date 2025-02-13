Bronx couple celebrates 70th wedding anniversary

Marie and Ignatius “Buddy” Saputo were joined by family as they celebrated 70 years married to each other.

Bronx couple Marie and Ignatius “Buddy” Saputo celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary with family on Saturday, Feb. 8, at their home on Kennellworth Place.

They were joined by their four children, two daughters-in-law, two sons-in-law, 15 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren for a surprise celebration.

While the couple have frequently enjoyed spending their anniversary going to Resorts World Casino in Atlantic City, they stayed home this year. However, their family brought the casino to them, complete with a roulette table and dollar bills with their faces on them.

The Saputos also received a proclamation from Pope Francis commemorating their 70 years of love.

Marie and Buddy Saputo got married on Feb. 12, 1955. Now in their 90s, their love remains as strong as ever.